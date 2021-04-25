Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 3,178 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Lyft were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,588,744. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

LYFT stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.70. 4,372,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

