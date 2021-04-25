Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 5,777 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $166.40. 7,107,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

