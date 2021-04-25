Strategic Wealth Designers Grows Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.19% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,979 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 238,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 344,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

