Strategic Wealth Designers Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.51. 5,448,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

