Strategic Wealth Designers Has $2.66 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 1,275,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

