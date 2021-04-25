Strategic Wealth Designers Has $30.06 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 14.4% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 4,360,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

