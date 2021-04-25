Strategic Wealth Designers Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.93. 8,763,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,250,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.