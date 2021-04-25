Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,562. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

