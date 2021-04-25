Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. 1,319,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,380. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

