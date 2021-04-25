Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period.

GLTR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $97.64. 25,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,317. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45.

