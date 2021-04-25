Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,953. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

