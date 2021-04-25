Streamr Price Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $96.39 million and $8.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

