Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $38.48 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Strike has a market cap of $99.44 million and approximately $47,918.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $38.48 or 0.00079182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00273493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.54 or 0.01044379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00649885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,647.66 or 1.00103136 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.