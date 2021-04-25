Strong (STRONG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Strong has a market cap of $17.34 million and $1.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $125.39 or 0.00253057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.01039924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.31 or 1.00427605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00636203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

