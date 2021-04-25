StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $688.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,482,088,435 coins and its circulating supply is 17,068,894,081 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

