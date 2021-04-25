StrongHands Trading Down 31.3% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $4,787.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,481,047,056 coins and its circulating supply is 17,067,852,702 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

