SUKU Hits Market Capitalization of $76.17 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $76.17 million and approximately $321,985.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00065949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00697527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.96 or 0.07836266 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.