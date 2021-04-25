SUN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.66 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.53 or 0.00057303 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $136.90 million and $129.66 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00277636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.95 or 0.01050894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,201.78 or 1.00316728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00023065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.96 or 0.00632595 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.