Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.66 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.