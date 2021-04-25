Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 144,059 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,561 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

