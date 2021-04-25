Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.31 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $98.20 million and $4.45 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.07 or 0.04683958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,751,040 coins and its circulating supply is 314,732,694 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

