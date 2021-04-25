SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $158,968.65 and $37.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 232.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,180,976 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

