SureRemit (RMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $91,781.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00267888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.01042506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00644737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.70 or 0.99330144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.