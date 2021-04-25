sUSD One Day Volume Reaches $19.29 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. sUSD has a market cap of $145.44 million and $19.29 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00064032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00094141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00706164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.72 or 0.07807958 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

