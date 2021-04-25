suterusu Reaches One Day Volume of $1.92 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $59.14 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00064742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00679572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.98 or 0.07681331 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

