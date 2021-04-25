Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $30,403.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 98% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,012,698 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

