Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits Market Cap of $7.44 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00269539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.70 or 0.01031783 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00653250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,406.16 or 1.00461023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.