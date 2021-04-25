Swarm City (SWT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $618,705.98 and $9.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

