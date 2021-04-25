Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $3.55 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002666 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.76 or 0.07971399 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

