SwftCoin Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $19.17 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.