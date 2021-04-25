Swingby Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $73.98 million and $2.56 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00064533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,946 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.