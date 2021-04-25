Swipe (SXP) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Swipe has a total market cap of $258.31 million and approximately $316.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00006088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00093944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00687239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.81 or 0.07728997 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

