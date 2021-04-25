Swirge Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (SWG)

Swirge (CURRENCY:SWG) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Swirge has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swirge has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $492,658.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swirge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00270706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.35 or 0.01035837 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00653393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.33 or 0.99939095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swirge Profile

Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swirge’s official website is swirgepay.com

