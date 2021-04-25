Sylo Achieves Market Cap of $21.14 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Sylo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $21.14 million and approximately $954,961.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

