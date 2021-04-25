SYNC Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.25 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $64,091.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00510351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00027929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.72 or 0.02981262 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,088,581 coins and its circulating supply is 113,747,362 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

