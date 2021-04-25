Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,484,000 after purchasing an additional 915,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

