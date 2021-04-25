Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Achieves $255.19 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $255.19 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00064710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00714280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.36 or 0.07601422 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

