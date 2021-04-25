Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.