Tachyon Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130,057.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $130,057.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00128906 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004532 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

