Tael Price Hits $0.0621 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $5.22, $62.56 and $119.16. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $5.22, $4.92, $6.32, $24.72, $34.91, $45.75, $18.11, $13.96, $62.56, $119.16 and $7.20. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

