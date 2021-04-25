Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $5.22, $34.91 and $13.96. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $24.72, $34.91, $119.16, $18.11, $62.56, $6.32, $7.20, $4.92, $45.75, $10.00 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.