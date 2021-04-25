Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Talos Energy worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.76 million, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

