Tatro Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,621 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.82 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

