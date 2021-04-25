Tatro Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,351.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.