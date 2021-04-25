Tatro Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 3.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $312.32 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $166.34 and a 12-month high of $315.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.09 and its 200-day moving average is $276.55.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

