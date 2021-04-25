Tatro Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 252.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

