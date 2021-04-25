Tatro Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,284 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

