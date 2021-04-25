Tatro Capital LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $384.92 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.71 and a fifty-two week high of $388.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

