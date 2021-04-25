Tatro Capital LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 5.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $241.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

