TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

